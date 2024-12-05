UH hospital treating traveler from Tanzania 'under isolation'

University Hospitals St. John Medical Center in Westlake, Ohio, is treating a patient with flu-like symptoms under isolation, a spokesperson for the Cleveland-based system confirmed to Becker's Dec. 5.

North Olmsted EMS transferred the patient to the hospital's emergency department early Dec. 5. The individual had recently traveled from Tanzania to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

"UH staff has taken proper safety precautions while their condition is being evaluated," the health system said in a statement. "The patient is currently under isolation and their condition has been reported to the Ohio Department of Health. Patients and staff are utilizing proper masking and isolation protocols, and taking appropriate reporting steps to protect our patients, staff and the community."

The situation comes as health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a neighboring country to the west of Tanzania, investigate an unidentified disease that has sickened 376 people since late October, including at least 76 confirmed deaths. Efforts to test samples are ongoing, with officials anticipating the illness to be identified in the coming days.

The CDC, "is aware of reports of an illness in southwest DRC," the agency said in a statement.

"U.S. government staff, including those from [the] U.S. CDC's country office in Kinshasa, are in contact with DRC's Ministry of Health and stand ready to provide additional support if needed."

The Ohio Department of Public Health said it does not believe there is an ongoing risk to the general public, based on the information it has received so far.

Symptoms related to the unidentified outbreak in the Congo include fever, headache, breathing difficulties and anemia. The World Health Organization is aware of the situation and has been working with health authorities in the region to collect and test samples, the agency told NBC News.