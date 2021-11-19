Study finds 35% surge in calls to mental health crisis lines during pandemic

Mental health crisis lines experienced a 35% surge in calls relating to fears and loneliness early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, a study analyzing over 8 million calls published Nov. 7 in Nature found.

Researchers analyzed calls from 23 helplines across 19 countries from 2019 to early 2021, taking into account timing of different policy measures and COVID-19 waves.

Noted limitations to the study included the potential for call counts to be influenced by supply of crisis workers rather than demand of calls and representativeness of callers to helplines.

Four key findings: