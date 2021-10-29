Routine vaccinations fell sharply last year: 5 things to know

Routine vaccination rates dropped sharply from 2019 to 2020 worldwide, according to a CDC report published Oct. 29.

Five things to know:

1. In 2020, estimated global coverage for the third diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and pertussis-containing dose and third polio vaccine dose decreased from 86 to 83 percent.

2. Coverage with the first dose of measles-containing vaccine dropped from 86 percent in 2019 to 84 percent in 2020.

3. The last year vaccination coverage estimates were at 2020 levels was 2009 for DTP3 and 2014 for both measles-containing vaccine and the third dose of the polio vaccine.

4. Globally, 17.1 million children didn't receive the first DTP dose, an increase of 3.5 million from 2019.

5. Global vaccine coverage dropped in 2020 compared to 2019 for the completed series of Haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine, hepatitis B vaccine, human papillomavirus vaccine and rubella-containing vaccine.

Full recovery from pandemic-associated disruptions will require targeted, context-specific strategies to identify and catch up undervaccinated children, according to the CDC.