Pediatric COVID-19 cases up fivefold in August: 6 things to know

The U.S. reported nearly 204,000 new COVID-19 cases among children last week, up from about 38,000 weekly cases reported in the week ending July 22, according to new data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

The organizations are collecting and reporting all publicly available state data on pediatric COVID-19 cases.

Six things to know:

1. After decreasing earlier this summer, pediatric COVID-19 cases have increased fivefold in the last month.

2. In the week ending Aug. 26, children represented 22.4 percent of all weekly reported cases in the U.S. Overall, pediatric infections account for 14.8 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported during the pandemic.

3. The latest seven-day tally of pediatric cases marks the second week case levels have mirrored those seen during last winter's surge.

4. As of Aug. 26, nearly 4.8 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic, marking a 9 percent increase over the last two weeks.

5. Among 24 states reporting age-specific hospitalization data, children accounted for just 1.6 percent to 3.6 percent of the states' total hospitalizations.

6. Among 45 states reporting mortality data by age, children accounted for 0.24 percent or less of all COVID-19 deaths.

To view the full report, click here.