NYC to offer all residents house-call COVID-19 vaccines

New York City residents can now get inoculated against COVID-19 from the comfort of their own home, Mayor Bill de Blasio said June 23.

"Anyone who's sitting out here and thinking, 'Wow, I'm ready, but I'd rather the vaccine be done right here in my home,' go to nyc.gov/homevaccine, fill out the request and we'll send the vaccinators to your door," Mr. de Blasio said.

The initiative expands the house-call service to all residents. Previously, the city was offering the service to homebound residents only.

Before the expansion, more than 15,000 homebound New York residents were vaccinated through the in-home vaccination program.

Once they sign up, interested residents will receive a call to schedule an appointment within a few weeks, according to the sign-up form. Participants will also be able to request their vaccine of preference.