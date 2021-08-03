New mask mandates in California & 3 other places where masking is back

After the CDC released new guidance July 27 recommending fully vaccinated Americans resume wearing masks indoors in certain regions of the U.S., several states and areas have implemented mask mandates once again.

The CDC said Americans should wear masks indoors in communities with a seven-day average higher than 50 new infections per 100,000 residents, or a test positivity rate higher than 8 percent. Almost two-thirds of U.S. counties qualify, according to The New York Times.

Illinois immediately adopted the new guidelines, with Nevada following suit. Starting Aug. 6, all Nevada residents in counties with high transmission rates will be required to wear masks in public indoor spaces.

Louisiana's statewide mask mandate has been temporarily reinstated for all people 5 and up. Louisiana is currently in the worst surge of the pandemic so far in terms of case growth rate, percent positivity and hospitalizations, according to an Aug. 2 news release from Gov. John Bel Edwards. The statewide mandate will remain in place until at least Sept. 1.

In California, seven new counties are reimposing indoor mask mandates, joining other parts of the state, including Los Angeles and Sacramento, that had already reinstated mandates, reports The Guardian.