Mortality rate among women increased 21% during first year of pandemic

Between 2019 and 2020, the mortality rate among women increased by 21 percent.

The mortality rate among women increased from 97.2 to 117.3 deaths per 100,000 women ages 20 to 44. The increase was partially driven by deaths from COVID-19, which became the fifth-leading cause of death nationwide among women of that demographic, according to the United Health Foundation's 2022 Health of Women and Children Report published Oct. 13.

The increased mortality rate disproportionately impacted minority populations, with a 41 percent increase among American Indian/Alaska Native women, a 31 percent increase among Black women, 28 percent among Hispanic women, 17 percent among multicultural women, and 15 percent among white women.

Other key findings from the report highlight increased mental and behavioral health challenges among children and frequent mental distress and depression among women. Anxiety and depression among children have risen steadily in recent years, while women also experienced rising mental and behavioral health challenges, which are reflected in increases in frequent mental distress, depression, and postpartum depression.

Access the 2022 Health of Women and Children Report here.