Measles cases surpass 2024 total: 3 notes

At least 320 measles cases have been reported in the U.S. so far this year, surpassing the total from all of 2024, according to the latest data from state health departments compiled by NBC News.

There were 285 measles cases confirmed by the CDC last year. The majority of cases so far in 2025 are linked to an outbreak in West Texas, where 259 cases have been confirmed since late January. The outbreak has primarily affected individuals who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. At least 35 cases have been reported in a county in New Mexico that borders Gaines County, Texas, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Beyond Texas and New Mexico, measles cases have been identified in at least 14 other states so far this year, according to NBC, which tallied the latest state health department data for its report. This tally reflects more recent figures than the CDC's national count, which is only updated once per week.

