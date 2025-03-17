Measles cases surpass 2024 total: 3 notes

At least 320 measles cases have been reported in the U.S. so far this year, surpassing the total from all of 2024, according to the latest data from state health departments compiled by NBC News.
There were 285 measles cases confirmed by the CDC last year. The majority of cases so far in 2025 are linked to an outbreak in West Texas, where 259 cases have been confirmed since late January. The outbreak has primarily affected individuals who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown. At least 35 cases have been reported in a county in New Mexico that borders Gaines County, Texas, the epicenter of the outbreak.
Beyond Texas and New Mexico, measles cases have been identified in at least 14 other states so far this year, according to NBC, which tallied the latest state health department data for its report. This tally reflects more recent figures than the CDC's national count, which is only updated once per week.
Two more measles updates:
- A woman recently admitted to University Medical Center Children's Hospital in Lubbock, Texas, was diagnosed with measles while in labor, exposing an unknown number of new mothers, newborns and families to the virus, NBC reported March 14. In response, hospital staff administered immunoglobulin injections — an antibody treatment that can help protect exposed infants — and implemented emergency masking protocols. Public health officials are now working to identify all those potentially exposed, as measles can linger in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.
- Public health experts have raised concerns over the federal government's response to the outbreak, The Washington Post reported March 17. The abrupt withdrawal of Dave Weldon, MD, as the nominee to lead the CDC has fueled uncertainty about the agency's leadership at a critical time. His nomination was withdrawn in part due to his history of questioning vaccine safety, according to three sources who spoke with the Post on the condition of anonymity. Experts warn that mixed messages from federal officials, coupled with growing vaccine hesitancy, may weaken efforts to contain the outbreak and sow public mistrust in immunization campaigns.