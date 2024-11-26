HHS expands transplant access for people with HIV

HHS has issued a final rule that removes clinical research requirements for kidney and liver transplants from donors with HIV to recipients with HIV.

The new policy is designed to expand access to the lifesaving organs and reduce barriers and stigma for people living with HIV, according to an Nov. 26 agency news release.

The rule eliminates the need for institutional review board approval and clinical research for kidney and liver transplants between HIV-positive donors and recipients.

Alongside the rule, the National Institutes of Health have sought public comment on proposed changes to research criteria for transplants of other organs, such as heart, lung and pancreas, for people with HIV.