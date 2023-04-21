Gun violence costs healthcare $1B per year: 9 stats

Each year, firearm-related injuries lead to roughly 30,000 inpatient hospital stays and 50,000 emergency room visits, which generates more than $1 billion in medical costs, an Urban Institute report found.

Firearm injuries cost an average of $6,400 per patient in initial costs and often leave victims with medical bills that increase $2,495 per person per month in the year following the injury.

Here are six more stats to know: