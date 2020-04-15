Global registry tracks exposure risks for clinicians intubating COVID-19 patients

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia launched the U.S. site for a global registry to help protect clinicians who intubate COVID-19 patients.

The registry, first created by U.K. researchers, includes data on clinician exposure and outcomes for more than 1,550 intubations.

Physicians, certified registered nurse anesthetists, anesthesiologist assistants and other clinicians who perform airway management procedures can access the registry. These providers are encouraged to input data for every COVID-19 intubation performed at their facility, including information on what airway technique was used and what type of personal protective equipment the clinician wore.

The goal is to better understand the risks associated with intubations and discern how to best protect clinicians.

At present, more than 2,000 providers from 500 hospitals are part of the global registry.

To learn more, click here.

More articles on public health:

Don't intubate too quickly, NYC physician warns

COVID-19 immunity for recovered patients uncertain, WHO officials say

Handlers of coronavirus corpses need protective gear, NYC professor says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.