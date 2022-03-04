Flu hospitalizations rising: 10 stats to know about who makes up flu patients

Flu hospitalizations in the U.S. rose for the fourth week in a row, as of Feb. 26 CDC data.

As flu admissions rise, who is filling the beds?

Below are the weekly and season's cumulative flu hospitalization rates per 100,000 Americans by age group, per CDC data.

Weekly flu hospitalization rate per 100,000 Americans for the week ending Feb. 26:

0-4 years: 0.3

5-17 years: 0.1

18-49 years: 0.1

50-64 years: 0.1

65+ years: 0.4

2021-22 season cumulative flu hospitalization rate, as of Feb. 26:

0-4 years: 7.7

5-17 years: 2.6

18-49 years: 3

50-64 years: 4.8

65+ years: 13.5