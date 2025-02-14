Flu deaths surpass COVID-19 for 1st time since pandemic began: 5 updates

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, more people in the U.S. died of influenza than from COVID-19, according to CDC data for the week ending Jan. 25.
In addition, the most recent CDC data — updated Feb. 14 — found high levels of respiratory virus activity across the U.S., with flu-related emergency department visits remaining very high, RSV-related visits at moderate levels and COVID-19 visits at low levels.
Nineteen states reported "high" respiratory virus activity: Montana, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Arkansas, Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, New York, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.
Twelve states reported "very high" activity: Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New Hampshire.
Here are four more respiratory illness updates:
- Nearly 1.7% of all deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, compared to approximately 1.5% from COVID-19.
- Influenza test positivity rose to 31.6%, while COVID-19 test positivity was 4.8% and RSV positivity was 6.8%.
- Wastewater surveillance indicated very high levels of influenza A, high levels of COVID-19 and low levels of RSV.
- The CDC predicted influenza-related emergency visits will remain high but begin to decline in the coming weeks, while COVID-19 visits are expected to stay low.