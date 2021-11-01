Demand for mental healthcare is rising: 6 poll findings to know

Many psychologists have reported increased demand for mental healthcare services since the pandemic started, and this demand has risen since 2020, according to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association.

The survey, fielded Aug. 30 to Sept. 17, included responses from 1,141 doctoral-level active psychologists in the U.S.

Six findings:

1. Forty-three percent of psychologists reported an increase in patients, up from 29 percent in 2020, when APA conducted a similar survey.

2. The biggest increase involved treatment for anxiety disorders. Eighty-two percent of respondents reported increased demand for treating this condition, up from 72 percent last year.

3. Seventy percent of respondents reported increased demand for depression treatment, compared to 58 percent in 2020.

4. Sixty-two percent of psychologists reported getting more referrals since the pandemic started, up from 37 percent last year.

5. Sixty-five percent said with their current caseload, they don't have capacity to take on new patients.

6. Forty-six percent of psychologists reported feeling burned out.

View the full survey here.





