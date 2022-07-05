COVID-19 leading cause of death for 45-54 year olds in 2021

Nika Schoonover -

In 2021, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for 45- to 54-year-olds, with 16.8 percent of deaths being attributed to the disease, a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine on July 5 found. In 2020, COVID-19 was the fourth leading cause of death, following heart disease, cancer and accidents. 

Three more notes:

  1. From March 2020 to October 2021, the leading causes of death were heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, accidents and stroke. There were 2.875 million deaths from March to December 2020 and 2.855 million deaths from January to October 2021. 
  2. The three leading causes of death in 2020 and 2021 for adults 55 and older were cancer, heart disease and COVID-19. For people 85 and older, COVID-19 was the second leading cause of death in 2020 and third in 2021. 
  3. In 2020 and 2021, accidents were the leading cause of death for all age groups from 1 to 44 years old. For those aged 35-44, COVID-19 increased from the fifth leading cause of death in 2020 to the second in 2021. It also became the fourth leading cause of death for 25- to 34-year-olds and 15- to 24-year-olds in 2021.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles