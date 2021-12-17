COVID-19 deaths up 8% in 1 week: 8 CDC stats to know

The nation's seven-day average for COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations increased slightly this week, according to the CDC's COVID data tracker weekly review published Dec. 17.

Eight numbers to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 122,297, a 1.5 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The current seven-day hospitalization average for Dec. 8-14 is 7,814, a 4.4 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Vaccinations

3. About 240.3 million people — 72.4 percent of the total U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 203.2 million people, or 61.2 percent of the population, have received both doses.

4. About 57.1 million booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was nearly 1.8 million as of Dec. 16, a 3 percent decrease from the previous week.

Deaths

6. The current seven-day death average is 1,180, up 8.2 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Testing

7. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 7.2 percent, down 0.13 percent from the previous week.

8. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of Dec. 3-9 was about 1.5 million, up 12.6 percent from the prior week's average.