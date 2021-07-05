COVID-19 cases tick up nationwide: 11 CDC stats to know

COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates are increasing in the U.S., though hospitalizations and deaths are down, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published July 2.

Eleven statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 12,514, a 9.1 percent increase from the previous week's average.

2. The seven-day case average is down 95 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 252,905 on Jan. 10.

Vaccinations

3. The U.S. had administered more than 328.2 million total vaccine doses as of July 1.

4. About 181.3 million people have received at least one dose — representing 54.6 percent of the total U.S. population — and more than 155.9 million people have gotten both doses, about 47 percent of the population.

5. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 334,816 as of July 1, a 45.3 percent decrease from the previous week.

Testing

6. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 2 percent, up 14.5 percent from the previous week.

7. The nation's seven-day average test volume for the week of June 18-24 was 651,734, down 8.1 percent from the prior week's average.

New hospital admissions

8. The current seven-day hospitalization average for June 23-29 is 1,871, a 1.1 percent decrease from the previous week's average.

Variants

9. Based on an analysis of specimens collected in the two weeks ending June 19, the CDC estimates the alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7, accounts for 47.8 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 cases.

10. The gamma variant, also known as P.1, is estimated to account for 14.5 percent of all cases, and the delta variant, or B.1.617.2, comprises about 26 percent of all cases.

Deaths

11. The current seven-day death average is 206, down 11.5 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.