COVID-19 cases hit 7-month high in New York

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in New York is on the rise, with the state recording a seven-day average of 6,901 cases as of Nov. 21, a rate not reported since mid-April.

The Nov. 21 case count reflects a 63 percent increase over 14 days, according to local health department data presented by The New York Times. Hospitalizations trail, with a 15 percent increase over the same time period.

Cases are on the rise for each region of the state, with Long Island reporting the greatest increase, according to state data.

As of Nov. 13, the delta variant overtook other COVID-19 variants in the state and now accounts for 100 percent of new cases, according to state data. The latest figures available from Oct. 25 show breakthrough cases account for 9.2 per 100,000 cases.

"With the colder months and holiday travel season quickly approaching, we know how to prevent the spread of this deadly virus in our communities," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Nov. 21 statement. "Get the vaccine if you have not already, get the booster shot to add another layer of defense, get tested before gathering with others and stay home if you feel sick. This is no time to let our guard down."