COVID-19 admissions jump 18% this week: 9 CDC findings

The U.S. reported double-digit increases in both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 29.

Nine findings:

Cases

1. As of April 27, the nation's seven-day case average was 53,133, a 25.2 percent increase from the previous week's average.

Hospitalizations

2. The seven-day hospitalization average for April 20-26 was 1,889, an 18.5 percent increase from the previous week's average. This marks the third consecutive week hospitalizations have increased.

Deaths

3. The current seven-day death average is 334, down 5.3 percent from the previous week's average. Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

Vaccinations

4. The seven-day average number of vaccines administered daily was 535,362 as of April 27, a 13.7 percent increase from the previous week.

5. As of April 27, about 257.4 million people — 77.5 percent of the U.S. population — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 219.5 million people, or 66.1 percent of the population, have received both doses.

6. About 100.3 million additional or booster doses in fully vaccinated people have been reported. However, 49.5 percent of people eligible for a booster dose have not yet gotten one, the CDC said.

Variants

7. Based on projections for the week ending April 23, the CDC estimates the BA.2 omicron subvariant accounts for 68.5 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, while BA.2.12.1 accounts for 28.2 percent and BA.1.1 accounts for 2.8 percent. Other omicron subvariants make up the rest.

Testing

8. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 6.1 percent, up 0.91 percentage points from the previous week.

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for April 15-21 was 588,505, down 20 percent from the prior week's average.