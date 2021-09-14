Children accounted for 28% of COVID-19 cases last week: 5 things to know

Children represented 28.9 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide in the week ending Sept. 9, up from 26.8 percent the week prior, according to new data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

The organizations are collecting and reporting all publicly available state data on pediatric COVID-19 cases.

Five things to know:

1. Overall, pediatric infections account for 15.5 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported during the pandemic.

2. The U.S. reported 243,373 new COVID-19 cases among children in the week ending Sept. 9, marking a slight decrease from the 251,781 cases seen the week ending Sept. 2.

3. As of Sept. 9, more than 5.2 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic, marking a 10 percent increase over the last two weeks.

4. Among 24 states reporting age-specific hospitalization data, children accounted for just 1.6 percent to 4 percent of the states' total hospitalizations.

5. Among 45 states reporting mortality data by age, children accounted for 0.27 percent or less of all COVID-19 deaths.

To view the full report, click here.