Child COVID-19 cases, by state

As the delta variant continues to spread, child COVID-19 cases are up, data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows.
Nearly 204,000 cases were added for the week ending Aug. 26, which accounted for 22.4 percent of all newly reported cases that week. Since the pandemic began, nearly 4.8 million children have been infected.
Here is a list of cumulative COVID-19 case counts among children since states began reporting the data through Aug. 26, as reported by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The percentage of child infections relative to each state's total number of reported cases is also presented.
Note: States' definitions of a child case differ, ranging from those ages newborn to 17 years to newborn to 20 years.
Alabama
Cumulative child cases: 53,350
Percentage of total cases: 12.1 percent
Alaska
Cumulative child cases: 17,363
Percentage of total cases: 21.3 percent
Arizona
Cumulative child cases: 176,354
Percentage of total cases: 17.7 percent
Arkansas
Cumulative child cases: 69,252
Percentage of total cases: 15.7 percent
California
Cumulative child cases: 570,836
Percentage of total cases: 13.7 percent
Colorado
Cumulative child cases: 104,818
Percentage of total cases: 17.3
Connecticut
Cumulative child cases: 68,103
Percentage of total cases: 18.4
Delaware
Cumulative child cases: 18,173
Percentage of total cases: 15.5
District of Columbia
Cumulative child cases: 8,253
Percentage of total cases: 15.3
Florida
Cumulative child cases: 311,102
Percentage of total cases: 10.3
Georgia
Cumulative child cases: 142,229
Percentage of total cases: 13.5
Hawaii
Cumulative child cases: 8,823
Percentage of total cases: 15.9
Idaho
Cumulative child cases: 25,062
Percentage of total cases: 11.6
Illinois
Cumulative child cases: 252,596
Percentage of total cases: 16.9
Indiana
Cumulative child cases: 137,575
Percentage of total cases: 16.4%
Iowa
Cumulative child cases: 48,618
Percentage of total cases: 11.2%
Kansas
Cumulative child cases: 48,625
Percentage of total cases: 13.4%
Kentucky
Cumulative child cases: 94,464
Percentage of total cases: 17.1%
Louisiana
Cumulative child cases: 98,130
Percentage of total cases: 14.6%
Maine
Cumulative child cases: 14,391
Percentage of total cases: 19.3%
Maryland
Cumulative child cases: 80,888
Percentage of total cases: 16.5%
Massachusetts
Cumulative child cases: 93,730
Percentage of total cases: 13.5%
Michigan
Cumulative child cases: 174,539
Percentage of total cases: 16.6%
Minnesota
Cumulative child cases: 121,197
Percentage of total cases: 18.9%
Mississippi
Cumulative child cases: 67,123
Percentage of total cases: 15.8%
Missouri
Cumulative child cases: 73,103
Percentage of total cases: 11.8%
Montana
Cumulative child cases: 19,818
Percentage of total cases: 15.9%
Nebraska
Cumulative child cases: 35,425
Percentage of total cases: 15.8%
Nevada
Cumulative child cases: 56,084
Percentage of total cases: 14.6%
New Hampshire
Cumulative child cases: 19,393
Percentage of total cases: 18.3%
New Jersey
Cumulative child cases: 117,907
Percentage of total cases: 12.5%
New Mexico
Cumulative child cases: 43,240
Percentage of total cases: 19.0%
New York City
Cumulative child cases: 97,956
Percentage of total cases: 11.7%
North Carolina
Cumulative child cases: 153,169
Percentage of total cases: 13.0%
North Dakota
Cumulative child cases: 20,699
Percentage of total cases: 17.8%
Ohio
Cumulative child cases: 170,386
Percentage of total cases: 14.2%
Oklahoma
Cumulative child cases: 74,765
Percentage of total cases: 14.1%
Oregon
Cumulative child cases: 44,637
Percentage of total cases: 17.0%
Pennsylvania
Cumulative child cases: 193,507
Percentage of total cases: 15.1%
Rhode Island
Cumulative child cases: 23,886
Percentage of total cases: 15.9%
South Carolina
Cumulative child cases: 143,609
Percentage of total cases: 20.3%
South Dakota
Cumulative child cases: 21,196
Percentage of total cases: 16.3%
Tennessee
Cumulative child cases: 202,068
Percentage of total cases: 20.2%
Texas
Cumulative child cases: 7,754
Percentage of total cases: 7.8%
*Texas reported age for only 3% of total confirmed cases.
Utah
Cumulative child cases: 51,738
Percentage of total cases: 11.3%
Vermont
Cumulative child cases: 6,305
Percentage of total cases: 22.9%
Virginia
Cumulative child cases: 124,220
Percentage of total cases: 16.5%
Washington
Cumulative child cases: 99,238
Percentage of total cases: 18.3%
West Virginia
Cumulative child cases: 35,076
Percentage of total cases: 19.1%
Wisconsin
Cumulative child cases: 121,811
Percentage of total cases: 16.8%
Wyoming
Cumulative child cases: 8,739
Percentage of total cases: 14.6%