Child COVID-19 cases, by state

As the delta variant continues to spread, child COVID-19 cases are up, data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows.

Nearly 204,000 cases were added for the week ending Aug. 26, which accounted for 22.4 percent of all newly reported cases that week. Since the pandemic began, nearly 4.8 million children have been infected.

Here is a list of cumulative COVID-19 case counts among children since states began reporting the data through Aug. 26, as reported by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The percentage of child infections relative to each state's total number of reported cases is also presented.

Note: States' definitions of a child case differ, ranging from those ages newborn to 17 years to newborn to 20 years.

Alabama

Cumulative child cases: 53,350

Percentage of total cases: 12.1 percent

Alaska

Cumulative child cases: 17,363

Percentage of total cases: 21.3 percent

Arizona

Cumulative child cases: 176,354

Percentage of total cases: 17.7 percent

Arkansas

Cumulative child cases: 69,252

Percentage of total cases: 15.7 percent

California

Cumulative child cases: 570,836

Percentage of total cases: 13.7 percent

Colorado

Cumulative child cases: 104,818

Percentage of total cases: 17.3

Connecticut

Cumulative child cases: 68,103

Percentage of total cases: 18.4

Delaware

Cumulative child cases: 18,173

Percentage of total cases: 15.5

District of Columbia

Cumulative child cases: 8,253

Percentage of total cases: 15.3



Florida

Cumulative child cases: 311,102

Percentage of total cases: 10.3

Georgia

Cumulative child cases: 142,229

Percentage of total cases: 13.5

Hawaii

Cumulative child cases: 8,823

Percentage of total cases: 15.9

Idaho

Cumulative child cases: 25,062

Percentage of total cases: 11.6

Illinois

Cumulative child cases: 252,596

Percentage of total cases: 16.9

Indiana

Cumulative child cases: 137,575

Percentage of total cases: 16.4%

Iowa

Cumulative child cases: 48,618

Percentage of total cases: 11.2%

Kansas

Cumulative child cases: 48,625

Percentage of total cases: 13.4%

Kentucky

Cumulative child cases: 94,464

Percentage of total cases: 17.1%

Louisiana

Cumulative child cases: 98,130

Percentage of total cases: 14.6%

Maine

Cumulative child cases: 14,391

Percentage of total cases: 19.3%

Maryland

Cumulative child cases: 80,888

Percentage of total cases: 16.5%

Massachusetts

Cumulative child cases: 93,730

Percentage of total cases: 13.5%

Michigan

Cumulative child cases: 174,539

Percentage of total cases: 16.6%

Minnesota

Cumulative child cases: 121,197

Percentage of total cases: 18.9%

Mississippi

Cumulative child cases: 67,123

Percentage of total cases: 15.8%

Missouri

Cumulative child cases: 73,103

Percentage of total cases: 11.8%

Montana

Cumulative child cases: 19,818

Percentage of total cases: 15.9%

Nebraska

Cumulative child cases: 35,425

Percentage of total cases: 15.8%

Nevada

Cumulative child cases: 56,084

Percentage of total cases: 14.6%

New Hampshire

Cumulative child cases: 19,393

Percentage of total cases: 18.3%

New Jersey

Cumulative child cases: 117,907

Percentage of total cases: 12.5%

New Mexico

Cumulative child cases: 43,240

Percentage of total cases: 19.0%

New York City

Cumulative child cases: 97,956

Percentage of total cases: 11.7%

North Carolina

Cumulative child cases: 153,169

Percentage of total cases: 13.0%

North Dakota

Cumulative child cases: 20,699

Percentage of total cases: 17.8%

Ohio

Cumulative child cases: 170,386

Percentage of total cases: 14.2%

Oklahoma

Cumulative child cases: 74,765

Percentage of total cases: 14.1%

Oregon

Cumulative child cases: 44,637

Percentage of total cases: 17.0%

Pennsylvania

Cumulative child cases: 193,507

Percentage of total cases: 15.1%

Rhode Island

Cumulative child cases: 23,886

Percentage of total cases: 15.9%

South Carolina

Cumulative child cases: 143,609

Percentage of total cases: 20.3%

South Dakota

Cumulative child cases: 21,196

Percentage of total cases: 16.3%

Tennessee

Cumulative child cases: 202,068

Percentage of total cases: 20.2%

Texas

Cumulative child cases: 7,754

Percentage of total cases: 7.8%

*Texas reported age for only 3% of total confirmed cases.

Utah

Cumulative child cases: 51,738

Percentage of total cases: 11.3%

Vermont

Cumulative child cases: 6,305

Percentage of total cases: 22.9%

Virginia

Cumulative child cases: 124,220

Percentage of total cases: 16.5%

Washington

Cumulative child cases: 99,238

Percentage of total cases: 18.3%

West Virginia

Cumulative child cases: 35,076

Percentage of total cases: 19.1%

Wisconsin

Cumulative child cases: 121,811

Percentage of total cases: ​​16.8%

Wyoming

Cumulative child cases: 8,739

Percentage of total cases: 14.6%