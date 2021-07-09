CDC, FDA say no to COVID-19 boosters for now

There is no need for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a booster shot at this time, the FDA and CDC said July 8.

"People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as delta," the agencies said. "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time."

The agencies said they will continue working with the National Institutes of Health, "engaged in a science-based rigorous process to consider when a booster might be necessary."

"We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed," they said.

The joint statement came hours after Pfizer said it plans to submit data to the FDA and apply for emergency use authorization for a booster dose of its vaccine in August. Pfizer said it has seen waning immunity from its vaccine six months post-vaccination, "although efficacy in preventing serious illness remains high."

In the FDA and CDC's subsequent announcement, the agencies said their decisions factor in data from pharmaceutical companies, but do not "rely on those data exclusively."