At current rate, 70% of adults in these 14 states won't be vaccinated until 2022

Seventy percent or more of adults in 20 states and Washington, D.C., have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but more than a dozen states are still far from the threshold, according to The Washington Post's vaccination tracker.

President Joe Biden set the goal to get at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine to 70 percent of adults by July 4. The nation did not accomplish the goal, but is projected to meet it by Aug. 14. At the time of publication, 67.4 percent of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose.

At their current rate of vaccination, the following 14 states are trailing the nation and on track to have 70 percent or more of adults at least partially vaccinated in 2022:

Kansas (January 2022) Mississippi (January 2022) Missouri (January 2022) North Carolina (February 2022) Arkansas (March 2022) Oklahoma (April 2022) Michigan (April 2022) Alabama (May 2022) Ohio (May 2022) South Carolina (May 2022) Louisiana (June 2022) Idaho (July 2022) Montana (July 2022) North Dakota (September 2022)

(Note: The Post does not include Georgia in its analysis due to infrequent reporting to the CDC.)