Americans' self-reported mental, physical health at 24-year low: Gallup

Americans' self-reported physical and mental health ratings have reached their lowest levels in more than two decades, according to a March 13 Gallup report.

The survey, conducted in partnership with West Health, is based on responses from 1,001 U.S. adults collected from Nov. 6-20, 2024.

Three key takeaways:

1. Americans' assessments of their health have trended downward since about 2013, with a sharp decline seen during the pandemic.

2. In the latest survey, 75% of adults described their mental health as "good" or "excellent," a decline from 89% in 2012. Meanwhile, 76% rated their physical health positively, down from a peak of 82% in 2003.

3. Gallup noted that fewer Americans are ranking their health as "excellent," which represents the main driver of these decreases. Just 24% of Americans rated their physical health as "excellent," alongside 31% for their mental health. In 2001, 29% of Americans reported "excellent" physician health and 43% reported "excellent" mental health.

"The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have been a turning point in Americans' perceptions of their mental and physical health, compounding declines already underway," Gallup said.

