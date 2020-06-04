9 states with fastest, slowest COVID-19 spread: June 4

As of June 4, North Carolina had the highest COVID-19 reproduction rate and Alaska had the lowest, according to rt.live, a website that calculates the rate at which the virus is spreading in all 50 states.

Measured by the average number of people who become sick from an infectious person, the site tracks the effective reproduction rate (Rt) of COVID-19 infections. If the value is less than one, the spread of the disease is slowing. The higher the Rt number, the worse the spread.

Editor's note: This list contains ties and reflects the latest update, which was made at 11:23 a.m. June 3.

Nine states with fastest spread of COVID-19

1. North Carolina — 1.38

2. Georgia — 1.14

3. Montana — 1.09

4. Washington — 1.07

5. Utah — 1.04

6. Alabama — 1.03

Maine — 1.03

South Carolina — 1.03

Texas — 1.03

Nine states with slowest spread of COVID-19

1. Alaska — 0.62

2. Hawaii — 0.70

3. Vermont — 0.73

4. New York — 0.78

5. New Jersey — 0.83

6. Connecticut — 0.84

South Dakota — 0.84

7. Delaware — 0.86

8. Missouri — 0.87

