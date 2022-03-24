8 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but eight states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago.

As of March 23, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 9. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.

Nationwide, deaths have fallen 33 percent in the last 14 days, averaging 919 daily deaths, data from the Times shows.

Note: States are ranked by the 14-day increase in daily deaths as of March 23.

1. Kansas

Seven-day death average: 24

14-day change: 453 percent

2. Arizona

Seven-day death average: 48

14-day change: 124 percent

3. Alaska

Seven-day death average: 3

14-day change: 100 percent

4. Wyoming

Seven-day death average: 2

14-day change: 75 percent

5. Utah

Seven-day death average: 13

14-day change: 59 percent

6. Colorado

Seven-day death average: 10

14-day change: 56 percent

7. Kentucky

Seven-day death average: 38

14-day change: 36 percent

8. Wisconsin

Seven-day death average: 33

14-day change: 5 percent