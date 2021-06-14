8 patient questions about COVID-19, answered: WHO creates road map for providers

Healthcare professionals and public health officials have a central role in discussing vaccination against COVID-19 with patients, according to a June 11 joint statement from the World Health Organization and the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities.

The release from WHO and ICMRA, an international executive-level coalition of key regulators from every region in the world, urges healthcare professionals to consistently communicate accurate information about COVID-19 vaccination with the public. The statement aims to help providers answer questions about the role of regulators in the oversight of COVID-19 vaccines and explains how vaccines undergo robust scientific evaluation to determine safety, efficacy and quality.

The statement also provides answers to the following questions:

How have the vaccines been developed so quickly? Does this mean that their safety and efficacy has been compromised?

Will mRNA vaccines affect the DNA of vaccine recipients?

How long will COVID-19 vaccination provide protection for immunized people?

Why are there so many vaccine candidates?

What if many people start getting a reaction from a particular COVID-19 vaccine?

How are regulators speeding up the time it takes to authorise a COVID-19 vaccine?

Did our country approve this COVID-19 vaccine, or are we relying on another country's approval?

Why weren't very rare blood clots with low platelets with the AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccines picked up during clinical trials?

