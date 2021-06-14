8 patient questions about COVID-19, answered: WHO creates road map for providers

Healthcare professionals and public health officials have a central role in discussing vaccination against COVID-19 with patients, according to a June 11 joint statement from the World Health Organization and the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities.

The release from WHO and ICMRA, an international executive-level coalition of key regulators from every region in the world, urges healthcare professionals to consistently communicate accurate information about COVID-19 vaccination with the public. The statement aims to help providers answer questions about the role of regulators in the oversight of COVID-19 vaccines and explains how vaccines undergo robust scientific evaluation to determine safety, efficacy and quality.

The statement also provides answers to the following questions: 

  • How have the vaccines been developed so quickly? Does this mean that their safety and efficacy has been compromised?
  • Will mRNA vaccines affect the DNA of vaccine recipients?
  • How long will COVID-19 vaccination provide protection for immunized people?
  • Why are there so many vaccine candidates?
  • What if many people start getting a reaction from a particular COVID-19 vaccine?
  • How are regulators speeding up the time it takes to authorise a COVID-19 vaccine?
  • Did our country approve this COVID-19 vaccine, or are we relying on another country's approval?
  • Why weren't very rare blood clots with low platelets with the AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccines picked up during clinical trials?

For the full statement, click here.

 

