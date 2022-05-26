226 monkeypox cases reported in 21 countries: 6 updates

Officials in 21 countries have confirmed 226 cases of monkeypox, according to a May 25 report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Five more updates:

1. The CDC issued a monkeypox travel alert May 23.The level 2 alert urges travelers to "practice enhanced precautions," though the agency said the risk remains low for the general public.

2. The total number of cases reported or presumed in the U.S. is up to seven: one confirmed positive case in Massachusetts and one presumptive positive case each in New York and Washington, two in Utah and two in Florida, ABC reported May 23.

3. Twelve countries in the European Union have reported at least one case of monkeypox, with Spain confirming 51 and Portugal 37, according to the May 25 outbreak assessment from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

4. The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed May 24 10 more cases in Quebec, bringing the total cases in the country to 15.

5. Roche developed three PCR test kits to detect orthopoxviruses, including all monkeypox viruses from both the West African and Central African grades, Bloomberg reported May 25.