2-week new COVID-19 case count higher than in pandemic's first 6 months

The world has recorded more new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks than during the first six months of the pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, director-general of the World Health Organization, said May 3.

COVID-19 cases have increased weekly for the last 10 weeks, and in each of the last two weeks, more than 5.7 million new infections were reported worldwide, WHO data shows.

"India and Brazil account for more than half of last week's cases, but there are many other countries all over the world that face a very fragile situation," Dr. Tedros said during the news briefing.

As of May 4, India has reported 20.2 million COVID-19 cases, the second-highest number of infections behind the U.S. at 32.1 million cases. Brazil has reported 14.7 million cases as of May 3.

Globally, the total COVID-19 case count sits at more than 153.1 million as of May 3, according to the WHO.

