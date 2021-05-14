10 US counties where COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising fastest: NYT

Average COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 972 percent over the last two weeks in Latah, Idaho, The New York Times reported.

Using data from HHS, the Times is reporting the average number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized per 100,000 residents within any hospital service areas that intersect with the county, or in some cases, within any hospital referral regions that intersect with the county.

Below are 10 counties with the highest increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last 14 days:

Latah, Idaho

Average COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000: 7

14-day change: 972 percent increase

Nez Perce, Idaho

Average COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000: 10

14-day change: 847 percent increase

Fremont, Colo.

Average COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000: 11

14-day change: 549 percent increase

Lafayette, Mo.

Average COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000: 5

14-day change: 518 percent increase

Washington, Texas

Average COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000: 13

14-day change: 470 percent increase

Greenbrier, W.V.

Average COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000: 10

14-day change: 470 percent increase

McKinley, N.M.

Average COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000: 4

14-day change: 342 percent increase

Oconee, S.C.

Average COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000: 9

14-day change: 304 percent increase

Taylor, Texas

Average COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000: 12

14-day change: 251 percent increase

Colquitt, Ga.

Average COVID-19 hospitalization rate per 100,000: 11

14-day change: 250 percent increase

