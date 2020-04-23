10 states with fastest, slowest spread of COVID-19

As of April 23, Connecticut has the highest COVID-19 reproduction rate, while Pennsylvania has the lowest, according to rt.live, a website that calculates the rate at which the virus is spreading in all 50 states.

Measured by the average number of people who become sick from an infectious person, the site tracks the effective reproduction rate (Rt) of COVID-19 infections. If the value is less than one, the spread of the disease is slowing. The higher the Rt number is, the worse the spread.

Editor's note: Due to ties, lists may not end on No. 10.

10 states with fastest spread of COVID-19

1. Connecticut — 1.26

2. Delaware — 1.2

Nebraska — 1.2

3. California — 1.19

4. Iowa — 1.18

5. Arkansas — 1.17

North Dakota — 1.17

6. Kansas — 1.16

7. Minnesota — 1.14

8. Illinois — 1.12

10 states with slowest spread of COVID-19

1. Pennsylvania — 0.74

2. Virginia — 0.76

3. Vermont — 0.82

4. Ohio — 0.87

5. Louisiana — 0.89

6. New York — 0.90

7. Idaho — 0.91

Indiana — 0.91

8. Missouri — 0.92

9. Montana — 0.93

