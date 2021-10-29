1 state reporting moderate flu activity & 4 other CDC FluView takeaways

New Mexico was reporting moderate flu activity for the week ending Oct. 23, according to data from the CDC's FluView report published Oct. 29.

Four other updates:

1. Montana, North Dakota and Nevada reported low flu activity for the week ending Oct. 23. The remaining states reported minimal flu activity, excluding Washington, D.C., which didn't report sufficient data.

2. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 1.8 percent for the week ending Oct. 23, below the national baseline of 2.5 percent.

3. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending Oct. 23. In total, one pediatric flu death was recorded last flu season.

4. The national flu, pneumonia and/or COVID-19 mortality rate is 16.5 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 5.9 percent. Among the 2,994 deaths reported for the week, 2,188 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate.