1 in 3 unvaccinated Americans would get COVID-19 shot for $100

A third of unvaccinated Americans would be more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine with a $100 incentive, according to a May 4 study published in The New York Times.

In a collaboration between physicians and social scientists at the University of California Los Angeles and Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University, researchers measured people's pandemic experiences and attitudes along political and economic lines. The project has interviewed more than 75,000 people in the last 10 months and is still ongoing.

Five report findings:

Thirty-four percent of unvaccinated respondents said they would be more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine for $100.



Eighty-two percent of Democratic respondents who were unvaccinated said they were more likely to do so if it meant they no longer had to wear a mask, followed by 56 percent of independents and 53 percent of Republicans.



Unvaccinated respondents were more likely to participate in social events. Fifty-three percent of respondents who were unvaccinated said they dined at a restaurant in the last two weeks, compared with 32 percent of vaccinated respondents and 15 percent of those who are half-vaccinated.



Fifty-two percent of respondents who were unvaccinated attended outdoor gatherings with 10 or more non-family members in attendance, compared to 27 percent of vaccinated respondents and 21 percent of those who are half-vaccinated.



Forty-six percent of respondents who were unvaccinated said they attended an indoor gathering with 10 or more non-family members in attendance, compared to 40 percent of vaccinated respondents and 14 percent of those who are half-vaccinated.

