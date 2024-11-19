Valley Health's 'hospice in hospital' program expands to another hospital

Hospice in the Hospital, a collaboration between Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health and Winchester-based Blue Ridge Hospice, has expanded to Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Va.

The Hospice in the Hospital program provides hospice care services to hospitalized patients who meet general inpatient hospice criteria, according to a Nov. 18 news release. The patients receive emotional, psychosocial, and spiritual care from a team of social workers, music therapists, chaplains and volunteers.

The program originated at Winchester Medical Center in 2020 and expanded to two additional Valley Health hospitals earlier this year. With its launch at Warren Memorial, all of Valley Health System's hospitals in Virginia now incorporate the Hospice in the Hospital program.