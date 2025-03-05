Top 20 senior living facilities in the US: Seniorly

Seattle-based Aegis Living Greenwood was named the top senior living facility as part of Seniorly's Best of Senior Living Awards for 2025.

The company partnered with Skypoint to analyze 500,000 online reviews across 60,000 facilities to build its list, taking into account cleanliness, dining services, staff ratings, value, care services and overall resident satisfaction.

To be eligible for the awards, facilities must have been free of serious licensing violations for 36 months and had no evidence of negative media coverage for 24 months.

Here are the top 20 senior living facilities in the U.S., according to Seniorly: