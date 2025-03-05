Top 20 senior living facilities in the US: Seniorly

Seattle-based Aegis Living Greenwood was named the top senior living facility as part of Seniorly's Best of Senior Living Awards for 2025.
The company partnered with Skypoint to analyze 500,000 online reviews across 60,000 facilities to build its list, taking into account cleanliness, dining services, staff ratings, value, care services and overall resident satisfaction.
To be eligible for the awards, facilities must have been free of serious licensing violations for 36 months and had no evidence of negative media coverage for 24 months.
Here are the top 20 senior living facilities in the U.S., according to Seniorly:
- Aegis Living Greenwood (Seattle)
- Arbor Terrace Mount Laurel (Mount Laurel Township, N.J.)
- Bardwell Residences (Aurora, Ill.)
- Creekside Village Retirement Residence (Beaverton, Ore.)
- Crofton Manor Inn (Long Beach, Calif.)
- Five Star Premier Residences of Dallas
- Grossmont Gardens Senior Living (La Mesa, Calif.)
- Island House (Mercer Island, Wash.)
- La Siena (Phoenix)
- Maravilla Scottsdale (Ariz.)
- Merrill Gardens at Solivita Marketplace (Kissimmee, Fla.)
- MorningStar of Fountain Hills (Ariz.)
- Pacifica Senior Living Palm Springs (Calif.)
- Summerfield Senior Living (Bradenton, Fla.)
- TerraBella Myrtle Beach (S.C.)
- The El Dorado (Richardson, Texas)
- The Hacienda at The Canyon (Tucson, Ariz.)
- The Heritage Tradition (Sun City West, Ariz.)
- The Palms at Plantation (Fla.)
- Truewood by Merrill, Cottonwood Heights (Utah)