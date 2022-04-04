Nursing home COVID-19 deaths at record lows 

Around 67 nursing home residents died of COVID-19 the week ending March 27, the lowest level since the onset of the pandemic, The New York Times reported April 3.

Despite the low numbers, experts say there is "little reason for complacency," as nursing home residents are among the most vulnerable population to the virus, and booster rates are still lagging. David Grabowski, PhD, a health policy researcher at Boston-based Harvard Medical School who studies nursing homes, told the Times getting second booster shots to residents is a high priority.

"We have a lot of nursing homes around the country that lag behind," Dr. Grabowski told the Times. "I think there are going to be real issues of equity here."