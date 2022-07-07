Minnesota nursing home launches 1st-of-its-kind robot program 

A first-of-its-kind robot programmed to help care for early-stage Alzheimer's patients debuted at the Estates of Roseville (Minn.) July 6.

The robot was developed by Arshia Khan, PhD, a professor at the University of Minnesota at Duluth, and her team. They make eye contact, detect facial expressions and talk, are programmed to provide entertainment, administer cognitive therapy, and notice when a patient's routine changes.

"I am extremely excited to be making history with my students by deploying humanoid robots in nursing homes to help care for our elderly," Dr. Khan said. "This is a major step and the beginning in helping improve the quality of life of elderly and people affected with dementia using humanoid robots."