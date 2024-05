Mercy Health in Youngstown, Ohio, and Brentwood, Tenn.- based Lifepoint Rehabilitation have named Melessa Scattino as its new CEO, The Vindicator reported May 22.

Construction of the jointly-operated, 60-bed facility began in August 2023. It is slated to open in late 2024. The building will be 66,000-square-feet and two stories tall.

Ms. Scattino most recently worked as a practice manager for Mercy Health - Youngstown.

Her appointment to the role takes effect immediately.