Joint Commission revises emergency management standards for nursing care centers

The Joint Commission has released new and updated guidelines for emergency management standards at nursing care centers.
The guidelines will go into effect on January 1, 2025 and apply to all nursing care centers under Joint Commision accreditation, according to an Aug. 20 report released by the commission.
Here are the 15 new and updated requirements:
- Nursing care centers must have a comprehensive emergency management program designed for response to any type of emergency.
- Facility leader(s) must provide oversight and support of the emergency management program.
- Organizations must analyze, identify and prioritize its specific vulnerabilities.
- Emergency operating plans should be based on responding to any type of emergency with consideration of the facility's identified and prioritized vulnerabilities.
- Organizations must create a plan for communication during emergency situations.
- Organizations must create a staffing management plan for all facility staff and volunteers during emergency situations or disaster incidents.
- Organizations must create a patient and resident care plan for continuation of clinical support during emergency situations or disaster incidents.
- Organizations must have facility safety and security measures planned for emergency situations or disaster incidents.
- Organizations must have a resource and asset management plan in place for use during emergency situations or disaster incidents.
- Organizations must have a plan for utility system management during emergency situations or disaster incidents.
- Organizations must have a continuity of operations plan.
- Organizations must have a disaster recovery plan.
- Organizations must create and conduct an emergency management education and training program.
- Organizations must plan and conduct emergency operations and response exercises.
- Organizations must continually evaluate all emergency management and operations plans.