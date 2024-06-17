How Atlantic Health improved care transitions and saved $815K

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System's Post-Acute Care Collaboration Strategy program saved the system more than $815,000 in 2023.

The program is a collaboration between the system hospitals, physicians, ancillary providers and partner post-acute care facilities.

The program focused on a number of metrics to find post-acute performance based on risk-adjusted measures. These metrics included, identifying gaps in care, strengthening referral network, receiving clinical updates to monitor or redirect patients to appropriate level of care, EPIC Carelink integration, and implementing strategies to avoid acute care transfers.

In the third quarter of 2023, the program SNF unit cost fell 3.1% compared to the second quarter and dropped unit cost by 8.7% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The program also reduced skilled nursing facility readmission and improved treatment.

Atlantic Health System's Post-Acute Care Collaboration Strategy program was recognized in IPRO's 2024 Quality Awards. The awards recognize 26 healthcare provider who made significant achievements in improving healthcare quality.