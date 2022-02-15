7 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Mission Health (Asheville, N.C.) is seeking a post-acute transition specialist.

2. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a social worker.

3. Mercy Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a population health consultant for post-acute care.

4. Penn Medicine (Westchester, Pa) is seeking a post-acute care case manager.

5. NYC Health+Hospitals (New York, N.Y.) is seeking a social worker for post acute care.

6. NYU Langone Health (Mineola, N.Y.) is seeking a post acute care coordinator.

7. Oak Street Health (Chicago) is seeking a transitional care coordinator.