3 in 4 seniors can't afford a nursing home in 2033, study projects

Researchers at NORC at the University of Chicago project more than 11 million middle-income seniors aged 75 and older may not be able to afford long-term care facilities in 2033.

"Without a comprehensive long-term care system in this country, for all but the lowest-income individuals, the costs of senior housing and caregiving support falls to seniors and their families," Caroline Pearson, senior vice president at NORC and the lead author, said in the release. "Sadly, most middle-income seniors may not have the financial resources to pay for the care they want and need."

Here are five report findings: