10 best hospitals for rehabilitation: US News 

The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago earned the No. 1 spot on U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation ranking released July 26.

U.S. News evaluated 799 hospitals, ranking the top 50 for their care of patients recovering from a variety of incidents, including strokes, severe burns and traumatic brain injuries.

Here are U.S. News' 10 top rehabilitation hospitals:

1. Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (Chicago)

2. TIRR Memorial Hermann (Houston)

3. Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Charlestown, Mass.)

4. Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation (West Orange, N.J.)

5. UW Medicine-University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

6. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

7. Rusk Rehabilitation at NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

8. Shepherd Center (Atlanta)

9. MossRehab (Elkins Park, Pa.)

10. UPMC Mercy (Pittsburgh)