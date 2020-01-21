Marijuana linked with heart problems, study finds

Over 2 million U.S. adults who have ever reported using marijuana also have cardiovascular disease, according to a research paper published Jan. 20 in Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Researchers analyzed data from multiple observational studies and found 36 studies that showed smoking marijuana among the top three heart attack triggers, along with cocaine use and eating a heavy meal. This suggests a link between marijuana use and cardiovascular health risks, though few randomized clinical trials have explored the effects of marijuana on cardiovascular risk.

The review also revealed that smoking marijuana can produce some of the same cardiotoxic chemicals as tobacco. Smoking marijuana can also increase heart rate and blood pressure.

The study authors encouraged screening and testing for use of marijuana in clinical settings, especially in the care of young patients with cardiovascular disease.

