10 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy talent. Here are 10 job listings:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Mission Hospital Regional Medical Center in Mission Viejo, Calif., is seeking a donor relations events coordinator.

2. St. Paul, Minn.-based Regions Hospital is hiring a donor relations and communications specialist.

3. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is hiring a vice president of development administration.

4. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is seeking a donor relations coordinator.

5. Washington, D.C.-based Sibley Memorial Hospital is seeking an associate director of development.

6. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (Ga.) is hiring an associate development officer.

7. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is seeking a philanthropy officer in New Albany, Ind.

8. Phoenix Children's is hiring a senior philanthropy officer.

9. Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital is hiring an assistant director of advancement.

10. Baltimore-based Mercy Medical Center is seeking an associate director of annual giving.