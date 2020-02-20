Woman dies after Vertex Pharmaceuticals won't let her take its drug

A Canadian woman who was denied access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals' breakthrough cystic fibrosis drug, Trikafta, died of the disease Feb. 19, CTV News reported.

Chantelle Lindsay, who was 23 when she died, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 3 months old.

Her lung function began declining last October, so her family asked for special permission to get Trikafta to treat her. The drug was approved in the U.S. last year, but isn't available in Canada because Vertex hasn't applied for approval in the country, according to CTV News.

Trikafta is the first cystic fibrosis drug that can treat 90 percent of cystic fibrosis patients, and it costs $300,000 a year.

Ms. Lindsay's family asked Health Canada, the country's federal health agency, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals for permission for her to receive the drug. Health Canada approved the request, but Vertex rejected it, according to CTV News.

Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to Vertex for comment and will update this story accordingly.

