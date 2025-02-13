Walgreens turns to advisers for VillageMD sale, restructuring options

Walgreens Boots Alliance has enlisted advisers Perella Weinberg Partners and AlixPartners to assist with operations and balance sheet of the company as the company continues to face financial pressures, Bloomberg reported Feb. 12.

Among the challenges the company is dealing with is a Justice Department lawsuit over the alleged filling of millions of unlawful opioid prescriptions.

VillageMD, the healthcare clinic backed by Walgreens, is also exploring restructuring with the help of consulting firms Evercore and Alvarez & Marsal.

Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth reaffirmed in January that the company intends to divest VillageMD and use the proceeds to reduce debt. Walgreens' unit that includes a stake in VillageMD among other segments reported a $325 million operating loss for the three-month period ending Nov. 30, according to Bloomberg.