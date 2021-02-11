Vaccine supply shortage forces Los Angeles to close 5 mass vaccination sites

Los Angeles will temporarily close five mass vaccination sites due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, The New York Times reported Feb. 11.

The vaccination sites — including Dodger Stadium, one of the country's largest — will close Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 with plans to reopen by Feb. 16 or Feb. 17, the Times reported.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city would exhaust its supply of Moderna vaccines for first-dose appointments by Feb. 11, according to the Times.

"We're vaccinating people faster than new vials are arriving here in Los Angeles," Mr. Garcetti said, according to the Times. "I'm concerned as your mayor that our vaccine supply is uneven, it's unpredictable and too often inequitable."

He added that Los Angeles received 16,000 doses of the vaccine this week.

