Vaccine protection against hospitalization falling slightly in older adults, CDC says

COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy in preventing hospitalization decreases over time among people ages 75 and older, but it was still above 80 percent at the end of July, according to data presented Aug. 30 to the CDC's independent panel of vaccine experts.

Protection levels stayed higher among adults under age 75. Sara Oliver, MD, a member of the CDC's Epidemic Intelligence Service, said COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy in preventing hospitalization among adults ages 18-49 remains at 94 percent or higher.

The data, which suggests COVID-19 vaccines' efficacy may be beginning to wane among vulnerable populations who were vaccinated earliest, was presented to the panel during a meeting discussing the U.S. booster plan, according to CBS News.

The U.S. said Aug. 18 it is prepared to offer booster shots beginning the week of Sept. 20 for all Americans who received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. The plan is contingent upon FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 boosters, which hasn't been granted yet.

The CDC said Aug. 30 the panel will meet again in mid-September to review more data on booster doses' necessity and effectiveness.