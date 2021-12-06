US to accelerate authorization of COVID-19 vaccines redesigned for omicron

The U.S. is preparing to expedite the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines redesigned to target the omicron variant, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 5.

FDA officials met with drugmakers to discuss guidelines for the data the agency will need to quickly assess the revamped vaccines' safety and efficacy, according to the report.

Federal regulators said Dec. 5 omicron cases have been discovered in 16 states. Preliminary data emerging from South Africa has suggested the variant causes less severe illness than its predecessors.

 

